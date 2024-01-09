SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Realtors seem hopeful about the housing market in 2024, following a slow year in 2023.

Shreveport realtor Brittany Sheperd says a lot of people decided not to move last year following higher rates and lower inventory. However, she is optimistic for the near future, as she is already seeing sparked interest. According to Brittany, although she does not know exactly when she hears the fed is looking to cut rates this year.

If you are looking to sell, March and April are the ideal months. But January and February are the best months to prepare by cleaning out your space or having a home inspection before the house goes on the market.

She also says that January and February are great months to get your ducks in a row if you are looking to buy when it gets warmer.

“You can go ahead and talk to your local lender, go ahead and get your taxes filed, go ahead and look at your debt to income and see what those rates are looking like, and what your debt to income is, so that you can have an idea what your budget is,” said Sheperd.

The realtor also said to keep in mind this is an election year, and rates will likely drop even lower as we near the election, as it typically does with a possible incoming new administration.