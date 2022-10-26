SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City Council is working on the new budget for 2023.

The City Council moved forward with the budget agenda items and capital projects fund for 2023 during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Shreveport has an operating reserve of 20 million dollars heading into the new year. The general fund was 55 million at the start of 2022 and is estimated to be 62 million by December. The City will host a public hearing about the budget on November 18. The council will adopt the budget on December 14.

The next council meeting will be Monday, November 7, instead of Tuesday, November 8, on election day.

During the meeting, the council also voted to recognize National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The 3000 block of Zeke Dr. was dedicated in honor of Howard Allen, known as the “King of Valencia.”

The council also voted to postpone an ordinance that deals with short-term rental properties such as Airbnb properties.