SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A report found that police officers in Louisiana and Arkansas have some of the lowest salaries in the country.

USA Facts, a non-profit focused on government transparency, released a new in-depth report examining the pay of police officers in nearly 400 cities across the U.S. The report, released Monday, shows significant disparities in police officer pay. The data was adjusted for cost of living, detailed maps, salary comps and other public service professionals.

California leads the nation with the highest average salary at $104,160, while Mississippi ranked the lowest at $37,240.

Texas is the only state in the region to make it into the top 50%, securing the 22nd spot. Officers in Texas make an average of $64,370 a year. The State of Oklahoma ranks 39th with an average salary of $49,200.

Louisiana and Arkansas came in near the bottom in #48 and #49 respectively. Louisianan police officers make $44,620 on average, with Arkansan officers only averaging $39,040 a year.

See the list of average officer salaries by state below:

   1. California $104,160
   2. Washington $94,170
   3. New Jersey $88,100
   4. Illinois $86,130
   5. Hawaii $86,080
   6. Alaska $82,300
   7. Colorado $82,250
   8. Oregon $80,760
   9. Connecticut $80,330
   10. New York $80,210
   11. Minnesota $78,710
   12. Delaware $78,640
   13. Pennsylvania $78,390
   14. Maryland $74,450
   15. Nevada $74,110
   16. Massachusetts $73,390
   17, Wisconsin $71,590
   18. Ohio $71,100
   19. Arizona $67,310
   20. Rhode Island $65,420
   21. Michigan $64,950
   22. Texas $64,370
   23. Florida $63,860
   24. North Dakota $62,870
   25. Iowa $62,820
   26. Indiana $62,200
   27, Nebraska $62,070
   28. Utah $61,380
   29. Vermont $61,360
   30. Montana $60,520
   31. Idaho $59,930
   32. New Hampshire $59,480
   33. New Mexico $58,880
   34. Wyoming $58,370
   35. Virginia $58,310
   36. Maine $58,030
   37. Missouri $51,090
   38. South Dakota $50,980
   39. Oklahoma $49,200
   40. Kansas $48,890
   41. Georgia $48,610
   42. North Carolina $48,260
   43. Tennessee $48,230
   44. Kentucky $47,580
   45. Alabama $47,210
   46. West Virginia $46,960
   47. South Carolina $46,800
   48. Louisiana $44,620
   49. Arkansas $39,040
   50. Mississippi $37,240

The U.S. has been facing a hiring crisis and staff shortages in police departments across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic and public backlash over the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Police officer retirements also rose sharply, leaving more vacancies in the force.

In a letter, the Directors of the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services acknowledged recruitment of police officers has been challenging.

“It is no secret that recruitment and retention are serious obstacles facing law enforcement today. The profession, by its very nature, challenges law enforcement professionals both physically and mentally. Society’s ever-changing nature, needs, and expectations add another complex layer to policing,” it explains. “In recent years, several significant events have led to rapid changes and shifts in community expectations of what people want from their police and other public servants. These changes and accompanying challenges have played a part in departments’ struggles to attract potential applicants to fill positions left vacant by retirement and to reduce or prevent the increasing number of resignations.”

In a report released in October, they proposed multiple short and long-term solutions, including streamlining and modernizing the hiring process, incorporating technology, updating requirements and increasing accessibility.