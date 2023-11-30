SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A report found that police officers in Louisiana and Arkansas have some of the lowest salaries in the country.

USA Facts, a non-profit focused on government transparency, released a new in-depth report examining the pay of police officers in nearly 400 cities across the U.S. The report, released Monday, shows significant disparities in police officer pay. The data was adjusted for cost of living, detailed maps, salary comps and other public service professionals.

California leads the nation with the highest average salary at $104,160, while Mississippi ranked the lowest at $37,240.

Texas is the only state in the region to make it into the top 50%, securing the 22nd spot. Officers in Texas make an average of $64,370 a year. The State of Oklahoma ranks 39th with an average salary of $49,200.

Louisiana and Arkansas came in near the bottom in #48 and #49 respectively. Louisianan police officers make $44,620 on average, with Arkansan officers only averaging $39,040 a year.

See the list of average officer salaries by state below:

1. California $104,160

2. Washington $94,170

3. New Jersey $88,100

4. Illinois $86,130

5. Hawaii $86,080

6. Alaska $82,300

7. Colorado $82,250

8. Oregon $80,760

9. Connecticut $80,330

10. New York $80,210

11. Minnesota $78,710

12. Delaware $78,640

13. Pennsylvania $78,390

14. Maryland $74,450

15. Nevada $74,110

16. Massachusetts $73,390

17, Wisconsin $71,590

18. Ohio $71,100

19. Arizona $67,310

20. Rhode Island $65,420

21. Michigan $64,950

22. Texas $64,370

23. Florida $63,860

24. North Dakota $62,870

25. Iowa $62,820

26. Indiana $62,200

27, Nebraska $62,070

28. Utah $61,380

29. Vermont $61,360

30. Montana $60,520

31. Idaho $59,930

32. New Hampshire $59,480

33. New Mexico $58,880

34. Wyoming $58,370

35. Virginia $58,310

36. Maine $58,030

37. Missouri $51,090

38. South Dakota $50,980

39. Oklahoma $49,200

40. Kansas $48,890

41. Georgia $48,610

42. North Carolina $48,260

43. Tennessee $48,230

44. Kentucky $47,580

45. Alabama $47,210

46. West Virginia $46,960

47. South Carolina $46,800

48. Louisiana $44,620

49. Arkansas $39,040

50. Mississippi $37,240

The U.S. has been facing a hiring crisis and staff shortages in police departments across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic and public backlash over the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Police officer retirements also rose sharply, leaving more vacancies in the force.

In a letter, the Directors of the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services acknowledged recruitment of police officers has been challenging.

“It is no secret that recruitment and retention are serious obstacles facing law enforcement today. The profession, by its very nature, challenges law enforcement professionals both physically and mentally. Society’s ever-changing nature, needs, and expectations add another complex layer to policing,” it explains. “In recent years, several significant events have led to rapid changes and shifts in community expectations of what people want from their police and other public servants. These changes and accompanying challenges have played a part in departments’ struggles to attract potential applicants to fill positions left vacant by retirement and to reduce or prevent the increasing number of resignations.”

In a report released in October, they proposed multiple short and long-term solutions, including streamlining and modernizing the hiring process, incorporating technology, updating requirements and increasing accessibility.