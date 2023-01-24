AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There was no winner for the Powerball on Monday. Now, Lottery players will have another chance to win one of the biggest jackpots in the U.S. on Wednesday.

The numbers for Monday’s Powerball were 12-31-47-58-60, and the Powerball number was 23.

The Powerball jackpot for Jan. 25 now stands at an estimated $526 million with an estimated cash value of $284 million.

The Mega Millions with Megaplier is up to $31 million with an estimated cash value of $16.5 million. That drawing is set for Tuesday night.