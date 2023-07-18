LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No one matched all the numbers to take home the estimated $922 million Powerball jackpot Monday night, but there were three big prizes won in the Natural State.

Early results from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery showed three tickets sold in the state won big prizes from the drawing of $2 million, $200,000 and $50,000.

The winning numbers Monday were 5-8-9-17-41 with a Powerball of 21. The $2 million winner matched five balls and had the Power Play. Georgia and Texas also saw $2 million winners.

Two tickets were sold with four matching balls plus the Powerball. One of those tickets was worth $50,000, while the other had the Power Play and drove the prize to $200,000.

All told, there were 13,459 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arkansas for the Monday drawing worth an estimated $2,408,392 in prizes.

With no one taking home the big jackpot, the estimated value of Wednesday’s prize is $1 billion with a cash value of $516.8 million

Players also have the chance to win big Tuesday in the Mega Millions game, which has a jackpot worth an estimated $640 million.