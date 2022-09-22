LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The next drawing for the newest Arkansas lottery game, LOTTO, is coming up Saturday night.

Lottery officials said that this game differs from Powerball and Mega Millions. It can only be played and won in Arkansas. There were no winners for Wednesday’s starting jackpot of $250,000. Saturday’s jackpot is $280,000. Ticket prices are $2.

To win the jackpot, players will have to match the first six numbers that are drawn. Players will have a chance to match a bonus number to multiply smaller prizes.

Executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Eric Hagler said that sales have already surpassed expectations, meaning more money for scholarships.

“We are pleased that our players have embraced this new draw game,” Hagler said. “It’s exciting to offer a game exclusive to Arkansas with a life-changing starting jackpot. And more sales means more money for scholarships.”

The drawing will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

For more information on LOTTO, visit MyArkansasLottery.com/LOTTO.