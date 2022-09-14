SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a recent interview, an LSUS economist explained some reasons why inflation has continued to rise while gas prices are dropping.

Gas prices are down, but inflation is still a significant issue, and now the effects are being felt in the stock market. The Dow Jones had its worst day in over two years. It lost almost 1300 points Tuesday as many people sold their stock due to the inflation report for August.

Economists expected inflation to be 8.1 percent this month, but it was higher than predicted. The Labor Department released data Tuesday showing prices are 8.3% higher than this time last year. This caused the stock market to plummet.

Douglas White, Director of Business and Economy Resources at LSU Shreveport, says this inflation is a product of the pandemic. White says many factors play into continued inflation.

One reason he says contributed to the problem was stimulus checks. According to White, the stimulus checks helped people. However, because consumers bought goods quickly, it put a gap between the supply and demand of everyday things.

Data from the Bureau of Labor statistics show food, shelter, and electricity make up a significant portion of cost increases. Electricity rose the highest amount since 1981 to 15.8%. Food costs broke the year-over-year record set in 1979 at 11.4%. Shelter costs have not increased this quickly since the early ’90s, sitting at 6.2% over last year.

While inflation affected many things, it seems that gas prices are straying away from everything else affected by inflation. Prices in Shreveport hit a record high of $4.58 on June 15 but have continued to drop since. Rates are more than a dollar lower than at their peak, the largest monthly drop in more than two years. While the area’s average gas price isn’t under $3 yet, many gas stations offer it for under $3.

“The government has stepped in, and they have been releasing oil to refine gasoline from our strategic reserve,” said White. “So we’ve kind of manipulated the gas market, so prices aren’t as high.”