SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The holidays are a time to gather with loved ones and share memories. They’re also a time when scammers looking for a quick payday can cause major issues in your bank account.

A quick way for many scammers to gain access to your money is through online passwords.

Many people reuse the same password across multiple accounts giving online scammers access to vital information such as emails, bank accounts, driver’s license info, and more.

Based in Lagos, Nigeria, Chris Maxwell is a former cyber-scammer and social catfish who has reportedly bilked women out of untold amounts through romance schemes. He said unsecured passwords are the gateway to scammers bleeding you dry.

“Once you have access to their passwords you have access to their social security number, you have access to their driver’s license, you have access to their credit cards, you have access to their bank accounts. It’s very easy to do a little damage with informations like that,” Maxwell said.

A record $10.3 billion was lost to online scams throughout the country. Louisiana saw 4,335 victims lose $55 Million to online scams last year, according to FTC data.

There are five steps you should take to make it difficult for scammers to access your personal info.

Do not reuse passwords – consider using a secure password manager and always use two-step authentication.

Watch out for shipping scams. Do not click on emails or texts about delayed deliveries get updates from the retailer or the shipper’s website.

Update your software on your phone or computer. Hackers love it when you hit the “remind me later” button.

Pay with a credit card – they offer better protections than most digital payments like Bitcoin, PayPal, gift cards or CashApp

Beware of websites you have never heard of. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Experts say there are three common scams that you should be on the lookout for and tips to avoid getting scammed during the holiday shopping season.

Fake Stores: Scammers will advertise incredible deals via social media. Once you click the link it takes you to a look-a-like- website of a major brand. Any gifts purchased will never arrive.

Avoid fake online stores by triple-checking the spelling of the URL. Fake sites are often one letter off.

Fake Gift Cards: Gift cards are a great holiday gift, and people can save money by purchasing them from resellers like GiftCards.com. However, scammers are on these sites selling gift cards that will arrive with no balance available for spending.

Avoid buying fake gift cards by performing a reverse search to verify the seller’s identity.

Fake Shipping Notifications: We have all gotten a random text or email saying that your “package will arrive soon,” and sometimes you haven’t purchased anything. These are scammers attempting to use a phishing link to steal your identity.

Avoid having your identity stolen by the shipping notification phish by going directly to the shipper’s website and entering the tracking number.

