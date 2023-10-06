Ark-La-Tex (KTAL/KMSS) — The Biden-Harris administration announced an additional 125,000 Americans have been approved for $9 billion in debt relief.

Automatic relief for eligible U.S. Department of Education’s income-driven repayment (IDR) and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) borrowers with total and permanent disabilities.

The announcement brings the total approved debt cancellation by the Biden-Harris Administration to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million Americans.

In a state-by-state breakdown of relief and impact borrowers with processed PSLF Discharges (PSLF, TEPSLF, and limited waiver) since September 2023.

7, 480 Arkansas borrowers, are relieved of $369.4 million

borrowers, are relieved of $369.4 million 16, 330 Louisiana borrowers are relieved of $890 million

borrowers are relieved of $890 million 67, 590 Texas borrowers are relieved of $3, 314.4 billion

The president said his government is doing ‘everything’ they can and ‘as fast’ as they can.

To find out more go to studentaid.gov