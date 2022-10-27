SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was an estimated $700 million, the largest grand prize of the year.

“It actually ranks the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game,” said Communications Director for the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Kimberly Chopin.

It was also the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Wednesday’s drawing offered a cash value worth an estimated $335.7 million. Experts say the odds of matching all six numbers are incredibly slim. You would have a better chance of making a half-court shot.

Or “being struck by lightning twice in the same year,” said Centenary College economics professor David Hoaas.

But that doesn’t keep people away.

“Well, I really didn’t know how much it was. I just know it was more than I have,” said lottery player Paul Washington.

Last week, Louisiana sales were at more than $2.4 million.

“It’s really just supposed to be just a form of entertainment, you know? Costs two dollars to play. It’s a novelty, right? It’s a game. So, keep it fun by playing responsibly,” said Chopin.

With today’s current inflation, those planning to buy a stack of tickets weekly might have to cut back.

Hoaas said Wednesday that the odds were low that someone would win the $700 million jackpot.

No one won the jackpot or matched five numbers with a power play, but winners in several states matched all five numbers. Players in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York won 1 million dollars in Wednesday’s drawing. The winning numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24.

“But of course, that just means that next week you have the conversation about an $850 million jackpot,” said Hoaas.

The next chance to win is Saturday, Oct. 29. The estimated jackpot is $800 million with a cash option of $387.7 million, the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That could rise over the next few days as ticket sales increase.

Since Louisiana joined Powerball in 1995, the state has seen 17 big jackpot winners, so you never know.

“The odds are very slim to none, but if I don’t get a ticket, I won’t win at all,” says Washington.