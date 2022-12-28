SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO says doing your part to ease the demand on the power grid in periods of particularly cold weather can help them keep the grid stable and help you save money on your energy bills.

With freezing temperatures, a lot of people may use their electricity or gas more to heat up their homes.

“You’ll use it more than normal. So, you’ll likely see this big factor in an increase compared to normal usage,” SWEPCO spokesperson Tara Muck said.

For starters, Muck says you can lower your thermostat.

“If you’re able to turn your thermostat as low as you can and then stay comfortable. We talk about starting at 68 and going from there,” said Muck. “And so put it on 68 and if you can stand to go low than lower it a little bit more.”

According to Energy.gov, setting your thermostat lower by 7-10 degrees for eight hours a day while you’re away or asleep can shave as much as 10% per year off your heating bills.

Natural sunlight during the day can also help keep the home warm.

“Open your drapes, open your shades, especially in the South. Allow that sunlight to naturally heat during the day. As we get into the evening time, make sure you close your shades and your drapes that will help keep some of that hot air in.”

You should also be mindful of the exhaust fan in the kitchen when cooking.

“Because that can actually pull that warm air out of your home.”

While appliances are not intended to be used as heating devices, you can recycle heat generated from them while in the course of normal everyday use. If you cook with an indoor oven and/or run a dishwasher after a meal, leave the door of that kitchen appliance open after use.

Otherwise, be sure to shut down and unplug devices you are not using.

Besides these daily steps you can take to conserve energy and costs, making sure your heating systems and appliances are properly maintained to maximize efficiency and use energy-efficient lighting. You can save big on lighting energy use by simply swapping out old incandescent bulbs for newer, more efficient light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs.

If you are unable to make a full payment on your upcoming bill, call SWEPCO at 1-888-216-3523, and they can help you set up a payment plan.