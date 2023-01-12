SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many businesses in the community are looking for new hires and Goodwill is on a mission to help job seekers.
Goodwill will host a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with various businesses and organizations looking to hire.
Darlene Robinson the open enrollment placement manager says no matter your level of education they will guide and assist you to land your next job.
List of Job fair employers
- Allegiance Healthcare
- City of Shreveport
- Elle Foundation
- Goodwill Industries
- Lotus Hospitality
- Pelican Bayou Counseling Agency
- Popeye’s Chicken
- Roadsafe Traffic Systems
- Sabre Industries
- The Arc of Caddo Bossier
- Career Adventures
- Caddo Community Action Agency
- Food Bank of NWLA
- Louisiana on compulsive Gambling
- Module X
- Pizza Hut
- Ramada Inn
- Ronpak
- Shreveport Police Department
- The Service Companies
Check out the Goodwill job center for future assistance.