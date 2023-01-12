SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Many businesses in the community are looking for new hires and Goodwill is on a mission to help job seekers.

Goodwill will host a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with various businesses and organizations looking to hire.

Darlene Robinson the open enrollment placement manager says no matter your level of education they will guide and assist you to land your next job.

List of Job fair employers

Allegiance Healthcare

City of Shreveport

Elle Foundation

Goodwill Industries

Lotus Hospitality

Pelican Bayou Counseling Agency

Popeye’s Chicken

Roadsafe Traffic Systems

Sabre Industries

The Arc of Caddo Bossier

Career Adventures

Caddo Community Action Agency

Food Bank of NWLA

Louisiana on compulsive Gambling

Module X

Pizza Hut

Ramada Inn

Ronpak

Shreveport Police Department

The Service Companies

Check out the Goodwill job center for future assistance.