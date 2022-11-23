WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.

Traders are also seeing a decline in the oil market. According to a report, oil prices fell to under $80 per barrel last week, and if this remains, consumers may see even more of a drop in gas prices in the near future.

According to AAA, the national average of gas prices for regular gas as of November 23, 2022, sits at $3.609. The statewide gas price for regular gas in Louisiana is $3.136. The following table lists average gas prices for regular gas in parishes across Northwest Louisiana as of November 23, 2022.

ParishAverage gas price
Caddo Parish$3.037
Bossier Parish $2.972
Webster Parish $3.169
Red River Parish $3.162
Bienville Parish $3.112
De Soto Parish$3.110
Sabine Parish $3.305
Natchitoches Parish$3.185
Average Gas Prices for regular gas in parishes across Northwest Louisiana

For a full list of average gas prices by state and county, visit the following link: AAA gas prices.