WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.
Traders are also seeing a decline in the oil market. According to a report, oil prices fell to under $80 per barrel last week, and if this remains, consumers may see even more of a drop in gas prices in the near future.
According to AAA, the national average of gas prices for regular gas as of November 23, 2022, sits at $3.609. The statewide gas price for regular gas in Louisiana is $3.136. The following table lists average gas prices for regular gas in parishes across Northwest Louisiana as of November 23, 2022.
|Parish
|Average gas price
|Caddo Parish
|$3.037
|Bossier Parish
|$2.972
|Webster Parish
|$3.169
|Red River Parish
|$3.162
|Bienville Parish
|$3.112
|De Soto Parish
|$3.110
|Sabine Parish
|$3.305
|Natchitoches Parish
|$3.185
For a full list of average gas prices by state and county, visit the following link: AAA gas prices.