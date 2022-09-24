SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since 2020, single men and women purchased nearly one-third of homes nationally, but three area realtors say they noticed a sharp decrease in the number of single men and women buying houses in Northwest Louisiana in 2022.

According to the most recent profile of home buyers and sellers released by the National Association of REALTORS, single women buy more than twice as many homes as single men in the United States.

Nationwide, nine percent of new homebuyers are single men while 19% are single women.

Does that stat reflect homebuyers in this region?

Misty Bording, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Cosslee in Shreveport, says traditionally married couples have always made up the majority of prospective buyers that she has worked with.

“I’ve been in real estate for five and a half years, and my clientele is typically married couples,” Bording said.

Since becoming a real estate agent, Bording has only sold two homes to single men and two homes to single women.

She says the four single homebuyers who purchased homes through her were members of the military and moving to Barksdale Air Force Base.

Brandi Smith is an agent with Remax Real Estate Services in Bossier City. She’s also a single woman who bought her own home six months ago.

“I was able to buy a brand new house when everything was selling faster than you could put it on the market,” Smith said.

Though Smith is a real estate agent, she hasn’t always been confident in her ability to secure a loan. She was renting a home a few years ago when the owner told her he was selling. When the same scenario happened again the last year, Smith realized she wanted to purchase her own home.

But as a single mom, Smith wasn’t sure about getting a loan because the majority of the single people she sell houses to are male.

As a single mother who divorced four years ago, Smith said she has prayed in the house with a single Mom to help ease the potential homeowner’s nerves about getting a loan.

Smith applied for a loan of her own and her life changed.

“I was able to buy my house,” Smith said. “Since then, I’ve been able to help clients with a whole different perspective than before. Here I am, six months in and loving it, and I don’t have to worry about moving next year. I am a believer.”

Smith insists that all single people have to do is ask someone who knows what they’re doing and they’ll be able to make their dreams come true. She says she doesn’t discount anybody anymore because you just never know who can get a loan.

Catherine Hunt of LaState Realty tells KTAL NBC News 6 that home ownership is attainable for single buyers.

“Typically, due to the difference in pay, it is easier for men (to buy) because, generally speaking, they make more money than women,” Hunt said. “Although I have found that women are better money managers for the most part.”

Studies may support Hunt’s experience, too. Women tend to have lower auto, mortgage, credit card, and personal loan balances but higher student loan debt. Men typically have higher home equity lines of credit balances and make more money, statistically speaking.

Hunt, a real estate agent in Webster Parish, says there has been a drop in single homebuyers this year. Eight percent of Hunt’s total real estate sales in 2020 were to singles, a percentage that fell to 6% in 2021. So far in 2022, only 1% of the homes Hunt has sold have gone to single homebuyers.

Hunt said her recent sales breakdown was disturbing when she ran the numbers.

“I did not realize that the percentage had fallen so drastically this year,” Hunt said. “That is disturbing. I am sure it has something to do with the fact that the price per square foot for homes spiked at the end of last year.”

Hunt is hopeful there will be more houses coming on the market, which in turn will give more opportunities to everyone.

She says regardless of marital status, anyone can buy a home if they do what it takes to prepare financially first.

Catherine Hunt’s tips for prospective homebuyers: