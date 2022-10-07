SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The decision by OPEC to cut oil production by two million barrels a day has local consumers asking what lies ahead and bracing for the financial effects.

“Which one, gas or food?” asks consumer Kathy Welch, adding that the sudden gas prices hike makes it harder for working people to survive.

According to Don Redman, a Louisiana AAA spokesperson, Louisiana has seen a sharp increase in gas prices. The prices were about 10 cents higher on Wednesday than a week ago.

While some may be uncertain how they’ll make ends meet, others are planning ahead.

“I think it’s wrong. It probably will jump up another 10 to 15 cents within tomorrow,” said resident Buddy Ebarb. “So, I’m gathering all my vehicles and gas them up, so next time it won’t cost as much.”

Wednesday’s announcement by OPEC+ to cut oil production, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, will begin in November. Due to OPEC’s announcement, Redman predicts another spike over the next few months.

“We’re looking about a statewide average currently about $3.20 a gallon. I would start budgeting $3.50. That’s not a forecast, but I’m just saying it’s very volatile right now.”

Local resident Fred Fory Jr. said, “I’m pretty opposed to how high these prices are getting. If they’re getting any higher, we’ll have to go back to horses and buggies.”

During previous climbs in gas prices, consumers have suggested cutting back on driving.

“They’ve also started combining errands trying to make as fewer trips to the store as possible, cutting back on going out shopping and dining as well,” says Redman.

He says consumers will likely return to those trends as gas prices push upward.