Circle K retail gas station location. Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and is based in Quebec (Getty)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fill ‘er up! Circle K gas stations will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel for three hours on one day only this week.

On Thursday, September 1, fuel will be available at a reduced price from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, in a Wednesday release.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel.

Circle K has over 3,600 locations across the U.S. The company says more than half carry Circle K-branded fuel. You can find your nearest location here. About 26 locations in Shreveport-Bossier are listed as participating in the ‘Circle K Fuel Day’ promotion.

According to the company, the discount may be lower in some states “in accordance with applicable laws.” The price you see at the pump between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time is the discounted price.

As long as you are in line for gas before 7 p.m., you will be able to receive the discount.

The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.84 as of Wednesday night, AAA reports. Louisiana’s average cost for a gallon of gas is about $3.39.