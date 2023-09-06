Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — September is National Grandparents Month, and AARP Louisiana along with several community partners is hosting a legal resource fair for free estate planning and disaster preparedness advice.

The event is essential for older adults needing support and guidance in preparing simple wills and notarizing documents, says AARP Louisiana’s advocacy and outreach director, Lorri Lucas.

The free legal resource fair is on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shreve Memorial Library-Hamilton/South Caddo Branch.

“You want to make sure all your affairs are in order so that your family don’t have to worry and don’t have to have the stress of not knowing what direction to turn or what your desires are after you pass away,” says Lucas.

Lucas says ensuring people have their estate intact is much less of a burden for family members.

Attornies and a coalition of organizations will attend to give pro bono advice, including AARP Foundation, Southern University Law Center, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, and Louisiana Appleseed.

“This isn’t something you have to attend the entire time, you can come and get the information that you need, and you can stay to see an attorney if that is something you desire.”

Lucas says the initial one-on-one consultations durations vary between 15-20 minutes. After the consult, the individual can fill out an intake form and choose to have a follow-up for a more in-depth conversation.

“I wanted to host it at a time when people are thinking about their future, they’re thinking about their loved ones and those who they leave their legacy behind as far as Grandparents Day. And we’re also thinking about how to be prepared for future disasters, for future occurrences that may come up in life,” says Lucas.

Lucas says attorneys can assist individuals in writing a will, deciding what belongings they want left behind, and guiding them to choose who they wish these assets to be left with.

Lucas invites the general public of all ages, young and old, to think about estate planning. Attendees are welcome to come and go as they please.

This event is free and open to the public; however, attendees are encouraged to pre-register to secure a spot for one-on-one consultations with attorneys.

Those interested can pre-register at https://events.aarp.org/LegalResourceFairBR.