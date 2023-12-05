CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Commission officially adopted A $146 million operating budget to address the parish’s most urgent needs.

The Parish of Caddo’s 2024 Annual Operating and Capital Improvement Budget addresses

increased operational expenses at the Caddo Correctional Center, which is a part of their five-year capital improvement program;

an operating deficit in the Juvenile Justice Fund

a request for an additional animal control officer to increase response times and better meet the needs of citizens and;

several plans for park improvements with lighting.

“The annual Parish budget represents one of the most important policy documents that the Commission will enact during the course of a year,” said Commission President Roy Burrell in a press release.

The Department of Public Works addressed their ‘growing concern about the availability of drinking water’

“The Public Works Department is very concerned about the area’s primary groundwater source, the Wilcox Aquifer, as a reliable water source of potable water. According to geological reports, our concern is that this water source is rapidly being depleted and not being replenished,” documented in the budget.

The Caddo Commission states they will work to install ten test wells throughout the Parish to track water levels and quality and collect data on the Wilcox Aquifer system. The data will be used to ‘develop an action plan to ensure that the community has adequate water in the future.’

“The budget reflects the resources, strategies, and goals of the Parish in the delivery of public services to our citizens and is indicative of the Commission’s financial discipline to ensure that funds are available for current and future Parish needs,” stated Burrell.

The press release states other projects, including roads and bridges, facility improvements, and park upgrades, including the new Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, currently scheduled for completion in 2025.

“We are confident that the 2024 budget is one that preserves funding for the essential services upon which our citizens rely,” said Parish Administrator and CEO Erica R. Bryant.