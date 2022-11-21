BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax notices are on the way to Bossier Parish property owners. The deadline to pay is Dec. 31 before late charges will be applied.

Make payments with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash, or money order, though credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.

Where to mail your payment or pay online

You can mail your payment to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Tax Office, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006. (965-3400). If you’d rather pay online, visit the website at www.bossiersheriff.com, go to the “Quick Links Page,” click on the “Pay Tax” button and follow the instructions.

How to pay in person

Make payments in person, by mail, online, or by drive-through at any of the following convenient Bossier Parish locations from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding observed holidays:

• Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City, (318) 965-3500.

• Arthur Ray Teague Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Pkwy., 549-3317.

• Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd., (first floor), 965-3400.

A drive-thru is located at the Criminal Division, Patrol/Detectives Building, 196 Burt Blvd., 965-3065.

Offices will be closed on Fri. December 24th and Monday, December 26th, but Sheriff Whittington will waive interest on payments through Tuesday, January 3rd.

Bossier Parish residents may also drop off canned goods or non-perishable items for Operational Blessing at any substations. This operation provides food boxes for elderly and needy families in the parish.