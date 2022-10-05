BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Arts Council this week learned the organization would see a $50,000 budget cut come the new year.

Some were under the impression that there was nothing they could do, but after a plea to the Bossier City Council on Tuesday, it seems there is a glimmer of hope the BAC might get to keep that money.

“Also it’s important because of the programming and the relationships that we’ve helped to groom and establish and maintain with various organizations and it’s not just artists and creatives. We’ve had veterans organizations that use it. We have the markets, small businesses that are beginning to grow, they get their start selling in our markets there,” said Brittany Pope executive director of the Bossier Arts Council.

According to Pope, since 2018 the arts council has used its budget to book, manage, and promote events in the East Bank Plaza.

The Bossier City Council will hear from the public at its Oct. 18 meeting and will make a final decision then.