TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Following President Biden’s student loan forgiveness announcement, Arkansans could be taxed by the state on the amount forgiven.

According to Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas is one of 13 states that could potentially charge income tax to those who benefit from loan forgiveness.

Hardin says most states are non-conformity states, meaning they automatically adapt when the government changes the tax code at the federal level. Arkansas is not one of those states.

“What we’re doing now is looking at this and saying, ‘Ok, based on the existing tax law, is this taxable income, and will this ultimately be taxed,'” said Hardin. “We want to be sure that Arkansans understand that it’s not a matter of whether or not the state wants the money or thinks that it’s appropriate to tax them. It’s just a matter of looking at existing law and making that decision.”

Hardin says he expects an answer to come within the next few days.