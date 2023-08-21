SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than $2 million is slated to help with infrastructure projects across Northwest Louisiana, including plans for road, water and sewer repairs and park improvements.
Senator Robert Mills (R) said he secured the supplemental funds for important projects in District 36, which includes Bossier and Webster Parishes. Upcoming projects include:
- Bossier Parish – $300,000 for new water supply lines
- Town of Plain Dealing – $300,000 for new sewer lines
- Webster Parish – $183,000 for repairs to the Webster Parish Courthouse
- Town of Haughton – $150,000 for streets, drainage and improvements to the Haughton Police Station
- City of Minden – $100,000 for improvements to Victory Park
- City of Minden – $100,000 for street improvements, planning, Christmas decorations, improvements to Animal Control Facility
- City of Springhill – $100,000 for dirt work, construction and improvements to the Springhill Recreation Complex
- Bossier City – $75,000 for repair/improvements to Benton Rd./Hwy 3
- Bossier City – $75,000 for improvements to South Bossier Park
- Town of Benton – $75,000 for street repairs
- Town of Benton – $68,000 for improvements to the Benton Baseball Complex
- Town of Plain Dealing – $25,000 for street, water and sewer repairs
- Village of Sarepta – $25,000 for street, water and sewer repairs
- Village of Cotton Valley – $25,000 for street, water and sewer
- Town of Sibley – $25,000 for street, water and sewer repairs
- Village of Dixie Inn – $25,000 for street, water and sewer repairs