BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are urgently looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday.

Officials say Ebony Hill was last seen around noon on Aug. 2 near Barksdale Air Force Base.

Ebony Hill (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Hill is 4’11’ and weighs approximately 100 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where she is can contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8977.