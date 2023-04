TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage.

TTPD says 17-year-old Amareyon Moore left her home in the Highland Park neighborhood this morning around 10:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Police don’t suspect any foul play but are very concerned for her safety.

Anybody with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.