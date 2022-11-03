TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County early Thursday morning. A little while later, Walker called his mom from a convenience store at South Lake Drive and Jarvis Parkway and told her he would harm himself. He was last seen walking away from the store and into Texarkana on Lake Drive.

Everett is 5’11” and weighs around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and carrying a backpack.

If you have any information about this teen’s location, please contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116.