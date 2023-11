TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a Texarkana woman missing since Halloween.

Officials said 43-year-old Shontacia “Mika” Henderson has not been seen since Oct. 31. Her family told police that it’s unusual for her to be out of touch with them for this long and they are worried.

Shontacia Mika Henderson (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

The Texarkana Texas Police Department asked anyone who has seen Henderson or knows where she is, to contact them at (903) 798-3116.