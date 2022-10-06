TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Texarkana police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say 62-year-old Herman Buxton was last seen on Monday morning at Randy Sams Shelter. According to his family, Buxton always sticks to his routine, which includes being home every night, but he has not returned home to his apartment.

He has not been home in the last several nights and his family is very worried about him.

Buxton is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who sees Buxton to call 911.