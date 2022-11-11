SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are looking for a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning.

According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.

It is unknown what Deandrae is wearing but he is believed to be wearing black Air Jordans. Deandrae is about 3’11” and weighs around 40 lbs. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows Deandrae’s whereabouts should call the Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300