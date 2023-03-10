SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport detectives are still searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away in September 2022.

Police say 15-year-old Sindy Tero-Jaliano, or “Cindy,” was last seen at her sponsor’s house in the 1800 block of Magnolia Avenue.

Tero-Jaliano is not from the United States but it is believed that she could still be in the Shreveport-Bossier area. She is approximately 5’2″ and weighs about 130 pounds; her hair is black, and her eyes are brown.

Shreveport police ask anyone with information about this or any other runaway, or missing persons should call 318-673-7300 #3.