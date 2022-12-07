SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Charshun Martin was last seen in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in south Shreveport on December 5.

Martin is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Anyone with information on Charshun Martin’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.