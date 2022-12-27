SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Tuesday night that 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her home in the 7400 block of Greenleaf Road Monday.

Trejo-Hernandez is 5 foot 9 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she left the home with a small brown backpack and a large black suitcase.

Anyone with information as to her location can to contact SPD at 318-673-7300 ext 3.