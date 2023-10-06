SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department needs your assistance in locating a 64-year-old woman, Beatrice ‘Bea’ Loyd.

According to SPD, Loyd was last seen walking from Ochsner LSU Hospital on October 3rd. Loyd is approximately 5’7″ has grey hair and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

They reported she was last seen in an all-black outfit: shirt, leggings, crocs, and turban.

In a media statement, they stated, that Loyd requires medicine for a condition and since her disappearance has not been on her medicine for several days.

SPD is asking anyone with information regarding Loyd’s whereabouts to contact them at (318) 673-7300 #3.