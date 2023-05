SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen reportedly ran away on Friday and police are asking the public to help find her.

Police say 17-year-old Madalynn Reidland was last seen at her home in the 9000 block of Belmore Court. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, and white Nike shoes.

Reiland is about five-foot-three inches tall and weighs about 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on Madalyn’s location should call the Shreveport police at 318-673-7300.