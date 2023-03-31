SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a teen who reportedly ran away from home Wednesday.

According to police, 15-year-old Nathan Lamber left the Huntington Mobile Home Park area located at 6850 Klug Pines Rd. and has not been seen since Wednesday.

Lambert is approximately 5’9″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt (possibly displaying clouds) and black track pants with white stripes along the side.

Anyone who has seen Lambert or knows where he might be should call 318-673-7300 #3.