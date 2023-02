SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are looking for a juvenile that reportedly ran away from home.

Shy Wright (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to police, 17-year-old Shy Wright was last seen at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on Monday, February 3, wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides. Shy Wright is about 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.