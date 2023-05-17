SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pair of siblings in Shreveport are missing and the police are asking the public to help locate them.

Shreveport police said that 15-year-old Ma’Kiya Moore and her brother 12-year-old Brycen Moore were last seen on Wednesday, May 16.

Ma’Kiya Moore is a student a Woodlawn Leadership Academy where she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Woodlawn” written on it, brown pants, brown UGG boots, clear glasses, and carrying a yellow and black Kendra Scott bag. Ma’Kiya Moore is around five feet two inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs. and wears her hair pulled back into a single poof ball.

Brycen Moore, 12 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Brycen Moore was last seen getting off the school bus at Sanders Bayou Ct and W 84 Street around 3:45 p.m. He has short black hair is approximately four feet eleven inches tall and weighs about 80 lbs. Brycen was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, khaki shorts, and red and white Nike Air Jordan 11s.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ma’Kiya and Brycen Moore should call the Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3.