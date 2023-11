SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Shreveport police say Yazmine Lewis was last seen on Nov. 19 in the 2700 block of Myrtle Street.

She is approximately 5’3″, weighs 115 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. She is believed to possibly be wearing a black dress and orange shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.