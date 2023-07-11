SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a man whose family has not spoken to him since July 7.

Steven Patrick Jones missing in Shreveport (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Authorities say 54-year-old Steven Patrick Jones last spoke with a family member around 6 p.m. and mentioned that he was at his home in the 100 block of E. Jordan St.

Jones has short brown hair. He is approximately 6’2″ and weighs around 240 lbs. Police believe that Jones drives a brown or green Toyota, potentially a Corolla model.

If you have any information on where he is, contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3.