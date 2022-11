SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenage runaway.

Tayeleeyonna Ivy White, 15, ran away from her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Pl. on Nov. 2. Her family has not seen her since.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and khaki pants. Tayeleeyonna is about 5’0″ and 140lbs.

If you know where she is, contact the SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.