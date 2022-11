SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are asking the public for help in finding a teenager missing since late September.

Family members reported 16-year-old Dayna Zoey Bogany as a runaway on Sep. 20. Officials say she has been seen near Huntington Ave. and Wyngate Blvd. wearing a pink bonnet.

SPD searching for runaway, Dayna Zoey Bogany (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Danya is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 100 lbs.

If you know where she is, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 ext 3 or (318) 673-6955.