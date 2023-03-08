SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help locating a Shreveport teenager that ran away this morning.

Officials say 13-year-old Ka-narius Anderson was last seen in the 4000 block of Luciana Cir. in Shreveport. He was reportedly seen packing clothes in a trash bag and walking west on Luciana Cir.

Ka-narius is 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.