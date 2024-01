SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway.

John Alex was last seen in the 1000 block of Highland Ave. on Jan. 9.

John Alex (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

He is approximately 5’3″ and weighs around 160 lbs. Officials said John has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants and black socks.

The SPD asked that anyone with information on where he might be to contact them at (318) 673-7300 extension #3.