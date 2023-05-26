SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is searching for two missing teenagers.

According to a media release, two Shreveport teens are missing. Police say 17-year-old Sema’J Mitchell was last seen in the 400 block of Choctaw Trail in Shreveport on May 21. He is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Two Shreveport teens are missing from their homes. (Shreveport Police Department)

He was last seen wearing black and gray shorts, a white t-shirt, and black and white Nike slippers. Mitchell also has tattoos on both of his hands.

Police say 14-year-old Toni Moore was last seen at her home in the block 4900 Kitt Place on May 18. Moore is 5 foot 8 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Police are asking anyone with information on their location to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3