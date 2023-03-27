SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a teenage girl believed to have run away from home.

Hope Jackson, 14, was last seen at her home on the 3300 block of Ironwood Dr. She was wearing black shorts that stopped above mid-thigh and a tan hoodie with “MICHIGAN” written in orange letters and “MIDWESTERN” and “USA” written in white letters on the front. Hope was wearing a black bonnet decorated with multi-color butterflies and flowers with “Queen” written in rhinestones along the band.

She is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs around 180 lbs.

If you know where she is, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.