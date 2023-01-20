SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Shreveport Police Department requested the public to help locate a teenager missing since last week.

Bernecia Johnson, 15, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 11. She was last seen getting into a light grey Ford Focus at 2800 Jonathan Ln. Officials say she ran away from home.

Johnson is about 4’5″ and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing bleach-washed blue jeans with several holes, a beige sweater and grey slippers.

If you know where she is contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.