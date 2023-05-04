SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for two missing sisters in Shreveport.
According to a media release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers are searching for 13-year-old Philyiah Bryant and 16-year-old Crystallynn Bryant. The sisters are believed to have left their home in the 1700 block of Russell Road separately.
Philyiah was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue pants. Officials think she is possibly in the Cedar Grove area with other teens.
Cystallynn was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black shorts at the residence in the 1700 block of Russell Road.
Anyone with information on their location can contact SPD at 318-673-7300 ext. 3.