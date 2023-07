SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man missing since Thursday.

Officials say family members reported Brandon Allen missing to police last week. They told police Allen was last seen on July 6 in Shreveport.

Allen is 5’8″ and weighs around 160 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300.