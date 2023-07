SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in finding a missing sixteen-year-old.

Police say Kiwaun Wise was reportedly last seen in Shreveport on June 29th. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds.

Wise has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.