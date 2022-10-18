SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a teen who ran away from home early Tuesday morning.

According to SPD, 16-year-old Shydai Morrow ran away from home Tuesday morning around 2:10 a.m.

Morrow is approximately five foot six inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with red letters, black sleeping shorts, a black sports bra, black and pink Nike slides, and a black bonnet. Morrow also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about where Shydai Morrow is should contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.