Philyiah Bryant is missing from Russell Road in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a runaway teen in Shreveport.

According to a media release from the Shreveport Police Department, officers are searching for 13-year-old Philyiah Bryant. Bryant was last seen near her home in the 1700 block of Russell Road on Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue pants. Officials think she is possibly in the Cedar Grove area with other teens.

Anyone with information on her location can contact SPD at 318-673-7300 ext. 3.